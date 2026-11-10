Willie Mays, Pat Summitt will be featured on US stamps in 2027

Stamps honoring sports legends Willie Mays and Pat Summitt will be released in 2027.

Sports legends Willie Mays and Pat Summitt will headline the new stamps that will be offered by the U.S. Postal Service in 2027.

[ Read more trending news ]

In a news release, the Postal Service said that the two Hall of Famers will be honored with stamps; other subjects will include unicorns, colorful blooms, veggies and several other designs.

The 2027 collection will feature “sports legends, mythical creatures and celebrations,” according to the agency.

Mays, baseball’s “Say Hey Kid,” hit 660 home runs during his career from 1951 to 1973. He won two National League MVP awards, 12 Gold Gloves and was a 24-time All-Star (the Midsummer Classic had two games annually between 1959 and 1962).

U.S. Postal Service Announces Stamp Subjects for 2027. From sports legends to mythical creatures, check out 15 of our new stamps: https://t.co/Y2i0H90LPG https://t.co/hFcz0J80EV — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) November 9, 2026

The stamp features a portrait of Mays, with a background black-and-white image of the center fielder making “The Catch,” his iconic 1954 grab in Game 1 of the 1954 World Series.

The orange background pays tribute to the colors Mays wore as a member of the Giants (New York and San Francisco) and the New York Mets, where he finished his career. Mays, who died in 1924, was inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame in 1979.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamp with photographs from Getty Images, according to the news release.

Summitt won 1,098 games and eight national championships during her 38 seasons as coach of the University of Tennessee’s women’s basketball program.

Summitt, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000, was the first coach -- men or women -- to win 1,000 games, The Washington Post reported. She also championed Title IX, the federal civil rights law that was passed to eliminate sex-based discrimination in schools, and fought for equal funding and facilities for women.

The stamp art features an oil-on-primed-linen portrait of Summitt, who died in 2016, that was created by Roberto Parada, the USPS news release said.

More subjects are to be announced soon, the Postal Service said.

© 2026 Cox Media Group