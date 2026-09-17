Weird, valuable and gross: Discover what Yellowstone visitors have left behind

Hats collected by the Yellowstone National Park Geology Team and other park staff from hydrothermal areas during the summer 2026 season (Geology Team truck for scale). National Park Service photo by Margery Price, September 2026.

Stuff gets lost, especially when visitors are taking in awe-inspiring natural sites.

Yellowstone National Park staff shared some of the weird, wonderful and downright gross stuff that has been left behind.

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Yellowstone National Park boasts 4.5 million visitors every year and as park officials said, “staff have to work constantly to remove litter from the park’s hydrothermal areas. Whether intentional (like discarded orange peels or sunflower seed shells) or unintentional (like items dropped accidentally off a boardwalk).”

But what exactly have they had to clean up this year?

As of this month, the park’s Geology team removed 20,100 pieces of trash, 5,600 rocks and sticks that are not supposed to be there, and more than 280 hats from the hydrothermal areas. The hat haul is already a record and they’ll be cleaned and donated, park officials said.

Some of the notable items sorted by type include:

Most common

Camera lens caps (54)

Hair ties (47)

Binkies (17)

Hotel key cards (20)

Pencils (42)

Sunglasses (36)

Frequent items The most common items found at Yellowstone were camera lens covers and hair ties. (Margery Price/USGS)

Hats

FIFA 2026 Men’s World Cup hat

Baseball cap with “Cowboy Hat” written on it

Roblox bucket hat

Yellowstone fines Hats collected by the Yellowstone National Park Geology Team and other park staff from hydrothermal areas during the summer 2026 season (Geology Team truck for scale). National Park Service photo by Margery Price, September 2026. (Margery Price/USGS)

Money ($18.00 in coins alone)

US coins and bills

Pesos

Yen

Euros

Canadian dollars

Coins Coins and jewelry found at Yellowstone. (Margery Price,/USGS)

Toys

Mini race cars (8)

Bouncy Balls (3)

Figurines (22)

Junior Ranger badges (6)

Fidget spinner

Rubber ducks (2)

McDonald’s toy from 2010

Yellowstone discoveries Coins, bills, and jewelry collected by the Yellowstone National Park Geology Team from hydrothermal areas during the summer season in 2026. National Park Service photo by Margery Price, September 2026. (Margery Price/USGS)

Odd items

5 Airpods

3 Delta Flight Pins

Inhaler

3 golf tees

Uno card

Grossest

Invisalign retainers (6)

Fake nails (15)

Floss picks

Glitter slime stuck to geyserite sinter pieces

Staff favorites

Instant/Polaroid pictures (7)

Yellowstone pressed pennies (6)

Pokémon cards (4)

2-inch copy of “The Vampire Diaries”

No matter what is left behind, either intentionally or unintentionally, it has to be removed or it can damage or permanently alter a hydrothermal feature, including blocking a water supply, redirecting a runoff channel or polluting it with chemicals and/or sediment, Yellowstone officials said.

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