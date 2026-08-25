‘Watch out’ Tom Cruise, Sydney Sweeney has a ‘Mission: Impossible’ wing walk

FILE PHOTO: Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of HBO Original Drama Series EUPHORIA at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for HBO)

Sydney Sweeney is taking a page out of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” flight log and the actress has told the actor to “watch out.”

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Sweeney shared a video of herself strapped to an airplane as it zoomed through the air, Fox News reported.

The plane even did rolls as she stood on the wing.

She captioned the clip, “watch out tom cruise.”

The official “Top Gun” Instagram account responded with “Feel the need for speed,” and several emojis.

Sweeney’s video was similar to a clip from Cruise’s 2025 film “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,” in which the actor performs a wing-walking stunt on a biplane 8,000 feet in the air, People magazine reported.

The “Euphoria” actress’s walk was apparently done through The Wing Walk Company, which commented on Sweeney’s post, “You were brilliant….we LOVED having you! 👏👏.”

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