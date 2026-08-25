Video appears to show San Francisco train operator falling asleep before crash

File photo. Officials with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency are investigating a crash that involved two trains on July 31.

SAN FRANCISCO — Video footage appears to show the moment when a San Francisco train operator nodded off and crashed into another train last month.

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According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the July 31 crash was initially determined to have been caused by “operator fatigue,” KGO reported.

Video first obtained by @NorCalBodycam showed the collision between the two trains, according to KTVU. At about 8:32 a.m. PT, the driver can be seen scratching his head before his hand falls to his side and he appears to fall asleep for approximately 20 seconds.

The driver is jolted awake by the impact when the light rail train collides with another oncoming train, the television station reported.

The impact shattered the front windshield of the train, KTVU reported.

The SFMTA confirmed that the crash involved two L Taraval trains at 47th Avenue and Wawona Street near the San Francisco Zoo, according to the television station.

Two passengers were on the train when it crashed and exited after it stopped, KTVU reported.

In a statement, the SFMTA said there were no injuries, KGO reported.

“This type of incident is simply unacceptable,” the agency said. “While the formal investigation of the collision is ongoing, vehicle and infrastructure issues have been ruled out, and the initial determination for the incident is operator error caused by fatigue.”

The train operator was placed on non-driving status while the officials investigate the crash, KTVU reported.

According to the television station, it was not immediately clear how fast the train was traveling at the time of the crash.

“The safety of our passengers and operators is our most important priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured,” SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum said in a statement, according to KTVU.

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