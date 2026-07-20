Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance welcome son

FILE PHOTO: Second lady Usha Vance and U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrive for a military mothers celebration in the East Room of the White House on May 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady honored America's military mothers at the event ahead of Mother's Day. The second couple welcomed their fourth child, a son. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Vice President, second lady welcome new son

WASHINGTON — Vice President JD Vance and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, have made history, welcoming the first baby to a sitting vice president in more than 150 years.

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Alec Neel Vance is the fourth child for the second couple, joining their older children Ewan, 9; Vivek, 6 and Mirabel, 4, The Associated Press reported.

Alec was born on Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The vice president shared the news on social media.

The White House posted congratulations to the Vances on social media.

Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child! 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/2C4BkUOAi5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

JD and Usha Vance met while attending Yale Law School in 2010, The New York Times reported.

She was a high-powered attorney but left the job when her husband and President Donald Trump won the presidency in 2024, according to CNN. They announced they were expecting their fourth child in January.

The last vice president to welcome a baby while in office was Schuyler Colfax, who served under President Ulysses S. Grant, CNN reported.

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