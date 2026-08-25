Usain Bolt proposes to longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Usain Bolt proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, on Friday.

Usain Bolt will be sprinting to the altar.

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The world’s fastest man proposed to Kasi Bennett, his girlfriend of 13 years, during a 40th birthday celebration for the sprinter on Friday, E!Online reported.

Bolt popped the question during the celebration at the One Belmont in Kingston, Jamaica, People reported, citing Jamaica news outlets the Jamaica Observer and The Gleaner.

Bolt and Bennett also share three children together.

Photos from the proposal obtained by the Jamaican news outlets were shared on Instagram, People reported. Bolt was wearing a beige-checkered suit as he dropped to one knee to propose to Bennett.

Usain bolt proposed to his longtime partner and mother of his children at his 40th birthday party. They gave been together for 13 years. #BrutAfrica #Brutlove #NewsUpdate #Usainbolt #KasiBennett

📷 TT/djburnz1 pic.twitter.com/DKLYHbXbCU — BrutAfrica (@Brut_Africa) August 24, 2026

Bolt, a native of Jamaica, is considered the world’s greatest human sprinter. He has won eight Olympic gold medals and set world records in the 100-meter dash (9.58 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (19.19 seconds) in 2009, according to Bleacher Report.

The “human” tag became necessary on Saturday, when a humanoid robot developed by the Chinese company X-Humanoid beat Usain’s 100-meter world record by 0.19 seconds, according to Chinese state media.

[ 2,000 humanoid robots take part in robot olympics ]

The night before, Bennett wore a sparkling form-fitting gown for Usain’s birthday celebration, according to E!Online. She showed off her oval-cut diamond engagement ring in an Instagram Story post.

Bolt and Bennett kept their relationship quiet until they went public during the 2016 Olympics, People reported.

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