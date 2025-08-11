UFC to air on Paramount starting in 2026

FILE PHOTO: Max Holloway of the United States (R) strikes Dustin Poirier of the United States during their lightweight bout during UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3 at the Smoothie King Center on July 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. UFC and Paramount have agreed to a $7.7 billion deal to move UFC from ESPN to Paramount+. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Paramount and UFC have inked a deal that will have all matches in an agreement worth $7.7 billion over seven years.

The 13 marquee Ultimate Fighting Championship matches will be streamed on Paramount+ along with 30 “Fight Nights,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Some matches will be simulcast on CBS on Saturday nights starting next year, The Associated Press reported.

Currently, UFC matches are streamed on ESPN with a pay-per-view model, The Wall Street Journal reported. The deal with Paramount does away with that.

“If we can get with a partner that is going to put us front and center and not charge extra to get our most premium content that is a game changer,” TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro said.

The deal with ESPN expires at the end of this year, CNBC reported.

Paramount just last week sold control of the company to Skydance. The UCF deal was negotiated within 48 hours after the Skydance agreement closed.

ESPN will still be showing WWE’s premium live events in a deal inked with TKO and announced last week.

TKO controls both WWE and UFC.

