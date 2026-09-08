TSA clears Gateside, allows PreCheck members without flights to pass through security

FILE PHOTO: The TSA is allowing airport visitors with PreCheck but without flights to go through security to experience what airports have to offer.

After more than two decades of being unable to get past airport security without a ticket, the Transportation Security Administration is allowing some people to enter terminals beyond the scanners.

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The TSA announced a new program called Gateside by TSA PreCheck that will allow members of the background check program to go through security even without a flight.

The agency said the new program will help launch the “Golden Age of Travel.”

Since 2002, in response to the 9/11 attacks, the TSA has prohibited anyone without a ticket from going past security unless they have a gate pass for limited situations from airlines, according to the agency and the History Channel. The TSA was created in 2001, weeks after the attacks, with the first airport under federal security being Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). Before the TSA’s creation, airlines handled passenger screening and contracted with private security companies.

PreCheck members can use their known traveler number (KTN) to use the security lanes to meet a person at a gate, shop at the airport stores, or have a meal at an airport restaurant.

The TSA said there is no additional cost, but you must apply for the perk 1 to 3 days before a planned visit.

To apply for the Gateside pass, visit the TSA Gateside webpage, click Apply, log in to your account, and enter your personal information.

If you are approved, bring your ID and be ready to log in to your dashboard to show your approval status. Printouts and screenshots are not valid.

Children may go through security if they are with an adult with approved Gateside status and are on the reservation. Add them as an “add visitor” when you apply for the pass.

Initially, the Gateside program will be available at the following 13 airports:

Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) in Ohio

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) in Michigan

Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) in Kansas

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) in Indiana

Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Nevada

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Arkansas

Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) in Oklahoma

Eppley Airfield (OMA) in Nebraska

San Diego International Airport (SAN) in California

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah

More airports are expected to join the Gateway program in the future.

A Gatepass is valid for one calendar day and can be used for re-entry on that same day, the TSA said.

For more information, click here.

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