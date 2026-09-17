Toy Hall of Fame: Meet the 2026 finalists

What toy will be part of the Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2026?

The Museum of Play has announced its shortlist of toys that may be inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame this year.

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From bingo to Bop It! to Pokémon, the toys and games could all be considered classics of our childhood.

Bingo, according to the museum, evolved from an Italian lottery game dating back to about 1530. The game then migrated to France and Germany, where it was used as a teaching tool. Eventually, in the 1920s, a carnival game called beano became bingo and became a cornerstone for fundraisers in the U.S.

Bop it! Twist it! Pull it! All players have to do is follow the electronic game’s commands. Introduced in 1996, the game is said to help increase hand-eye coordination, focus and attention.

Care Bears have been teaching feelings and empathy since the 1980s. From books, television shows, movies, games, and of course toys, the bears with their feelings on full display on their bellies “fuel kids’ sense of fantasies and adventure even as they mature emotionally,” museum staff said.

Mahjong (Mah-Jongg) came from 18th- and 19th-century China, where it was a gambling card game. From China, it spread to Korea, Japan, and other parts of Asia, then came to the U.S. in the 1920s, where it was played as a gin rummy-type game. New rules were introduced in the 1930s. Despite being around for centuries, Mahjong has had a “surge in interest” in recent years.

Monster High is the newest toy to hit the list, being introduced in 2010 with toys such as Frankie Stein, Clawdeen Wolf, Lagoona Blue and Cleo de Nile, all of which came with backstories in small diaries.

Mouse Trap was launched in 1963 and broke the mold. It literally used injection-molded plastic parts to build a Rube Goldberg-inspired tool at the center of the gameplay. It was initially rejected by Milton Bradley and Parker Brothers, but was picked up by Ideal Toy Corp., which is now under Hasbro’s brand.

Pokémon Trading Card Game was introduced in 1996, and the world of TCGs has never been the same. Billions of cards have been made since its inception, and the game “is renowned for its accessibility, making it an attractive option for players of diverse ages and backgrounds.” It also introduced anime, manga, and video games to fans worldwide, featuring characters like Pikachu and Snorlax.

Polly Pocket hit the market in 1989 as a toy with a clamshell case that hid a world of molded vistas, such as a beach or cottage, where tiny dolls could live and play. “Polly Pocket was a simple concept rooted in whimsy and escape and executed in a dazzling, intricate, and portable design.”

Slide isn’t a newfangled game or toy; it’s a playground staple that’s been around for centuries. The museum said that slides are used for both thrill-seeking and exercise, allowing children to develop motor skills, explore, and engage in risky play.

Sorry! is a board game that evolved from the Indian cross-and-circle game Pachisi, or more commonly known as Parcheesi in the U.S.

Tickle Me Elmo is a toy of legends and arguments between parents who were tasked with getting the must-have Christmas toy of the 1990s. It first came on the scene in 1996, and while putting electronics in a plush had been done before, Tickle Me Elmo mimicked someone actually being tickled when it “laughed, then he laughed some more and shook with glee.”

Finally, Yahtzee is a game where players roll dice and try to get the highest score using predetermined combinations. The museum said, “Simplicity, speed, and luck-based competition make the fast-paced game a perennial favorite among adults and children.”

Fans can help decide which toys will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by voting in the Player’s Choice Ballot until Sept. 23.

The three toys with the most votes will be placed on a single ballot and submitted to the National Selection Advisory Committee, along with the other top-three submissions from the board.

The Class of 2026 will be announced in November and will join other toys such as blocks, Atari and slime.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1998 and “recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period.”

Click here to see all toys inducted over nearly 30 years.

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