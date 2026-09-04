Tour bus crushes worker before Squeeze concert, killing him

FILE PHOTO: Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze performing during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 28, 2024, in Glastonbury, England. A recent concert had to be canceled after a tour bus fell, crushing a worker. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

A worker was crushed by a tour bus at a Virginia concert venue shortly before the band Squeeze was scheduled to take the stage.

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The incident happened about 5 p.m. Thursday at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, Virginia, when a support apparatus failed, causing the bus to fall onto the person working underneath it, U.S. Park Police told WUSA.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene, WTTG reported

Police did not provide the worker’s name or what caused the support to fail, according to WTOP.

The park officials said in a statement on Facebook: “There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park today, tragically resulting in a loss of life. Out of respect, tonight’s show has been canceled.”

Squeeze issued a statement which read, “Squeeze are deeply saddened and shocked by an incident that occurred at the venue earlier today, which resulted in the loss of a life. After discussions with the venue and the relevant authorities, the decision was made to cancel this evening’s performance. We will work with the promoter and venue regarding the possibility of rescheduling the show and will communicate further information to ticket holders as soon as it is available. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic event.”

The concert scheduled for Sept. 4 in Huber Heights, Ohio, was scheduled to go on as planned, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Rolling Stone reported that Wolf Trap’s next scheduled show was the National Symphony Orchestra’s “Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration,” also on Sept. 4.

Squeeze had been scheduled to perform with Adam Ant at 7:30 p.m., about two and a half hours after the incident. According to the venue’s webpage, gates were scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Wolf Trap officials said that more details about the tickets will be released next week.

The Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts park is composed of three venues: the Filene Center, The Barns at Wolf Trap, and the Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods.

It is part of “a unique partnership between the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and the National Park Service.”

Originally called Wolf Trap Farm Park, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts “is the only national park dedicated to the performing arts.”

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