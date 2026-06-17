Tom Holland appears to confirm marriage to Zendaya during interview

Tom Holland and Zendaya were in Amsterdam promoting their film, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Speculation continues that the couple has secretly married.

Are they or aren’t they? Fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya believe their spidey senses are tingling.

In a profile of Holland published in Esquire on Tuesday, the “Spider-Man” actor appeared to confirm his marriage to his film co-star and longtime love, The Associated Press reported.

Speculation about the couple spiked in January when Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, said during a Golden Globes red carpet photo shoot that the “Spider-Man” co-stars’ wedding had “already happened” and “it’s very true,” Variety reported.

Holland apparently let the news slip while discussing with Esquire writer Henry Wong how fake artificial intelligence wedding photos of the couple at Lake Como, Italy, had been circulating online, People reported.

This led Wong to ask Holland, 30, if he had to “send out messages to any other family members.”

Tom Holland confirms marriage to Zendaya by saying their family members "were all there" at the wedding: "That's all you'll get on that."



“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of… pic.twitter.com/V87MXIfWbl — Variety (@Variety) June 16, 2026

After a six-second pause, Holland replied, “No, because they were all there.”

“I tell him that I did not realize that the wedding had happened already,” Wong wrote. “‘That’s all you’ll get on that,’ he says. It’s the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on.”

Zendaya, 29, did not confirm her marriage to Holland during her media tour earlier this year for “The Drama,” but she did discuss the AI photos, Variety reported.

“I was just out and about in real life and people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.’ And I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real,” Zendaya told late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in March.

Holland and Zendaya first met when they co-starred in the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” according to the AP. They star together in two big movies this summer: “The Odyssey” and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

They stepped out for their first red carpet in four years in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, and were in Amsterdam on Wednesday, People reported.

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