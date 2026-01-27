Texas family buys snow machine, to delight of frolicking neighbors

While real snow fell in northern Virginia on Sunday, a family in Houston decided to create their own snowy playground.

HOUSTON — While more than two-thirds of Americans were digging out of a snowstorm over the weekend, a Texas family decided to create their own version of a winter wonderland.

Rafael Guzman and his wife, Reka, were pondering the purchase of a generator as the latest winter storm approached, KHOU reported. But they chose fun over practicality, buying a snow machine.

“We were trying to decide whether to get a generator or a snowmaker and we thought that would be more fun for the kids, a more fun purchase,” Raphael Guzman told the television station.

Snow Joke: A Southwest Houston street turns into a DIY winter wonderland https://t.co/YXCvRfKdbf — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 27, 2026

Their choice was a big hit with children in the couple’s Willowbend neighborhood in southwest Houston.

Children tossed snowballs and rode sleds as the machine generated more snow. The weather was cold, but the youngsters did not seem to mind.

The chilly weather helped keep the fun live. It was cold enough so that the manufactured snow did not immediately melt, and the children overlooked the conditions and had a great time, KHOU reported.

Jacob Heller, 7, told the television station that he loved the snowball fights. He admitted that he was cold, but the glow of playing in the snow kept his spirits warm.

Many residents nationwide did not share in the Houston children’s joy. More than a foot of snow covered the country from Arkansas to New England, The Associated Press reported. The severe weather halted traffic, canceled flights and caused the closure of schools and businesses.

Some areas of the U.S. experienced temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit late Monday and early Tuesday.

© 2025 Cox Media Group