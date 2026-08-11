Tedde Moore, who played Ralphie’s teacher in ‘A Christmas Story,’ dies at 79

The Canadian-born actress, who played Ralphie's teacher in the 1983 film "A Christmas Story," died on Aug. 5. She was 79.

Actress Tedde Moore, best known for her role as Ralphie’s teacher Miss Shields in the 1983 holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” died on Aug. 5, her family said. She was 79.

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Moore’s family made the announcement on Thursday in a Facebook post, stating that the actress died in Huntsville, Ontario, Deadline reported. No cause of death was listed.

“On Wednesday August 5th under sunny skies overlooking Fairy Lake, Tedde passed away surrounded by family physically and spiritually in her beloved Huntsville Muskoka,” the statement read. “Her bravery in this choice was almost overwhelming, beyond beautiful and also difficult. Forever the teacher, she had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met.

“Her magic and love will be remembered by all she took under her generous and welcoming wings.”

In 2009, Moore was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was born Dorothea Mavor Moore on April 11, 1947, in Toronto, according to Deadline. She was the daughter of actor Mavor Moore and granddaughter of Canadian theater icon Dora Mavor Moore and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, USA Today reported. She graduated from the school in 1967 with the Principal’s Medal of Honor.

In 1971, Moore appeared in her first feature film, “Rip-Off,” according to the newspaper. She then made several guest appearances on television and film, including roles on “Police Surgeon,” “Second Wind,” “Murder by Decree,” “The Littlest Hobo” and “The Amateur,” USA Today reported.

Moore’s signature role came as the strict but patient schoolteacher in “A Christmas Story,” which starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker.

In one scene, Ralphie daydreams that Miss Shields gave him an A+ for his essay about his desire to receive an air rifle, USA Today reported. But in real life, Shields gives Ralphie a C+, warning the boy that he “could shoot his eye out.”

In another scene, Ralphie and Schwartz (R.D. Robb) “triple dog dare” their friend Flick (Schoot Schwartz) to put his tongue on a frozen flagpole. Deadline reported.

Flick’s tongue gets stuck and fireman are called in to help the boy free himself.

Miss Shields then confronts the class, noting sternly that “Those who did it know their blame, and I’m sure that the guilt you feel is far worse than any punishment you might receive. Now, don’t you feel terrible? Don’t you feel remorse for what you have done?”

Tedde Moore, the actress who is best known as playing young Ralphie Parker’s teacher in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 79. https://t.co/k7mQHhBMTQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2026

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore was nominated for a Genie Award, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, for best performance by a supporting actress.

Moore reprised her rold as Miss Shields in the film’s 1994 sequel, “My Summer Story,” according to Deadline; she was the only actor to play the same character in both films.

She saw plenty of action during the 1990s and 2000s, appearing on “Friday the 13th: The Series,” “The Deliverance of Elaine,” “Focus” and “Rolie Polie Olie,” according to USA Today.

Moore‘s final role came in the 2017 Hallmark Christmas film “Magical Christmas Ornaments,” the newspaper reported.

Moore was married to Canadian director Donald Shebib from 1976 until his death in 2023, according to Deadline.

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