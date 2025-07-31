Teacher charged with killing Arkansas couple hiking in state park with daughters

LOWELL, Ark. — A teacher was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of a couple who were hiking in an Arkansas state park with their two daughters, authorities said.

According to the Arkansas State Police, James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. CT and charged with two counts of capital murder.

McGann was arrested while getting his hair cut at Lupita’s Beauty Salon and Barber Shop in Springdale.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, both of Prairie Grove, were killed at Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday. The couple, who had recently moved to Arkansas, was hiking with their daughters, ages 7 and 9. The children were not injured, state police said.

State police spokesperson Maj. Stacie Rhoads said during a news conference that McGann had just moved to Northwest Arkansas from Oklahoma and was recently employed at a local school. She added that he had no connection to the Brinks family.

“We’re not going to talk about his motive right now,” Rhoads told reporters.

The family was hiking at the state park in Washington County when the attacks occurred.

Officials with the state police were notified at about 2:40 p.m. CT on Saturday about a double homicide at the park. The victims were found dead on a walking trail.

The 911 call revealed an operator saying that two children came to the park’s visitors center. They said their parents were assaulted and one was possibly stabbed.

“My heart just hurt as a parent, as a friend, thinking about what their daughters are going through,” said Danikka Harrell, a friend of the Brinks family. “Like my heart, my mom heart hurts for them, and I just, they are such sweet people, and they’re so genuine. I’m really struggling to understand why or how this could happen to such sweet people.”

Harrell added that the Brinks were “great people, just great down-to-earth people. They weren’t judgmental.”

“They were very accepting of everybody,” she said.

State police and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders Huckabee said they were pleased that an arrest had been made and were hoping for closure in the case.

“I’m extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Aagents put forward in bringing justice to this family,” state police Col. Mike Hagar said. “The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens.”

“No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State,” Sanders said. “I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect. I ask that Arkansans lift up prayers of thanks for the brave men and women of law enforcement -- and offer prayers of condolence to the victims of this horrific crime. Let there be no mistake -- we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas.

“If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

McGann is being held at the Washington County jail.

Washington County Prosecutor Brandon Carter said McGann is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

