Taylor Lautner, wife Tay welcome first baby

And now there are three. Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, welcomed a daughter -- Lennon Taylor Lautner.

Actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay, welcomed their first child on Sept. 16 and made the announcement on Wednesday in a social media post.

The baby girl’s name? Not what you might expect.

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There are already two Taylors in the household, but the “Twilight” actor and his wife announced a variation, People reported.

Welcome, Lennon “Lenny” Taylor Lautner.

“One week loving our sweet little Lenny,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post filled with emojis. “Lennon Taylor Lautner 9.16.2026.”

The couple, who married in November 2022, announced they were expecting their first child in March, and then revealed their baby’s sex in June, according to People.

Tay recently provided her Instagram followers a sneak peek at Lenny’s nursery, Entertainment Weekly reported. Taylor Lautner, 34, called it his “favorite room in the house.”

The former Tay Dome, 29, said he was excited to see her husband play a new role, even if he was known for being the werewolf Jacob Black on the “Twilight Saga,” according to the entertainment news website.

“I always say I married him because he was going to be a great dad,” she told E! News.

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