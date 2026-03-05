Suspect in custody after three women found dead in Utah, police say

Three women were found dead in southeastern Utah, and police said that a multistate search has ended with the arrest of a suspect.

A suspect was taken into custody in Colorado, the Utah Public Safety Department said, according to The New York Times.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was using one of the victim’s vehicles, which was tracked from southern Utah to northern Arizona to finally Colorado, where it was abandoned in Pagosa Springs.

There is no other suspect and no threat to the public, officials said.

Two women were found dead on a hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon, and the third was found in a home, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release, according to The Associated Press.

The women were not identified, but one was in her 30s, one was in her 60s and one was in her 80s, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

