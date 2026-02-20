Supreme Court rules Trump’s emergency tariffs are illegal

The highest court in the land has ruled that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are illegal.

The tariffs, enacted by Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were a cornerstone for the president’s foreign policy and his administration’s economic agenda, CNN reported.

The president called the ruling “a disgrace” as he hosted breakfast at the White House with governors from across the country, CNN reported.

The justices in a 6-3 ruling said that Trump did not have the authority under the 1997 emergency economic powers law to enact the tariffs, The Washington Post reported.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, along with the court’s three liberal justices. The dissent was written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, The Associated Press reported.

Trump appointed Gorsuch, Barret and Kavanaugh to the bench during his first term.

The majority said that the Constitution “very clearly” gives Congress the power to impose taxes, including taxes.

“When Congress grants the power to impose tariffs, it does so clearly and with careful constraints,” Roberts wrote, according to CNN. “It did neither here.”

“We claim no special competence in matters of economics or foreign affairs,” Roberts continued. “We claim only, as we must, the limited role assigned to us by Article III of the Constitution. Fulfilling that role, we hold that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.”

But Kavanaugh wrote in the dissent: “The tariffs at issue here may or may not be wise policy. But as a matter of text, history, and precedent, they are clearly lawful,” the AP reported.

The ruling did not give a plan on what to do with the billions in tariffs that have been collected, CNN reported.

Kavanaugh touched on that in the dissent, writing, “nothing today about whether, and if so how, the government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers.”

He added that “That process is likely to be a ‘mess,’” CNN reported.

The Post said that the decision is expected to affect global trade, consumers, companies and inflation.

The government had already collected almost $134 billion by Dec. 14 under his use of the IEEPA announced on what Trump called “Liberation Day” when he laid out his tariff plan.

Reuters said that the amount is probably closer to $175 billion by now.

LIBERATION DAY RECIPROCAL TARIFFS 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ODckbUWKvO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2025

The act “gives presidents broad powers to impose economic sanctions during national emergencies, but does not specify those powers include imposing tariffs,” Forbes said.

The Congressional Budget Office said that the tariffs would have a $3 trillion economic impact over the next decade, the AP reported.

Trump can still impose tariffs, but not under the IEEPA that he used to issue the tariffs.

Read the decision here or below:

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group