Sunny, Obama family dog, dies

FILE PHOTO: Presidential dog Sunny walks with her handler as she is brought out for a walk on September 9, 2013, at the White House in Washington, DC. Sunny joined the Obama family on August 19, 2013. Former President Barack Obama announced Sunny's death on Sept. 15 at the age of 13. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama shared sad news on social media on Wednesday. The former first family’s dog, Sunny, died at the age of 13.

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Obama wrote on social media, that “Sunny was a force of nature. Athletic and full of boundless energy, she leapt over the hedges on the South Lawn like they weren’t even there, chasing squirrels, birds and anything else that moved.”

He ended the post, “We will miss her terribly, and imagine she’s with her big brother now, making sure he’s okay,” referring to Bo, the family’s first dog.

He said she died on Sept. 15. Bo died in 2021, The Associated Press reported.

Sunny and Bo were Portuguese water dogs and were frequently seen at the White House during Obama’s two terms. The Hill noted they were so popular they had their own official White House schedules.

“Everybody wants to see them and take pictures,” Michelle Obama said in the past.

“I get a memo at the beginning of the month with a request for their schedules, and I have to approve their schedules,” she explained at the time.

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