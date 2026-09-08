Stevie Wonder announces tour for 50th anniversary of ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ album

Stevie Wonder: The singer announced a tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his beloved "Songs the Key of Life" album. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Everything is all right for Stevie Wonder.

The 25-time Grammy Award winner on Tuesday announced an 18-date tour that will mark the 50th anniversary of the critically acclaimed and beloved “Songs in the Key of Life,” Billboard reported.

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The double album was released on Sept. 28, 1976 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It yielded a pair of No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1977 -- “I Wish” and “Sir Duke,” the latter holding the top spot for three weeks.

Wonder, 76, has hit the top spot on the singles chart 10 times during his career, and “Songs in the Key of Life” won Album of the Year honors at the 1977 Grammy Awards.

Another memorable song from the album was “Isn’t She Lovely,” Billboard reported.

The tour will begin on Oct. 13 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, according to Billboard.

The tour will then move to Paris, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Hannover, Cologne, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Manchester and Glasgow before moving to the United States.

The U.S. leg of the tour will begin at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 19, with dates to follow in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Detroit, Billboard reported..

The tour will end on Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

According to an Instagram post announcing the tour, tickets for a special run of international stops will go on sale on Wednesday, followed by a general sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET for every venue except in Detroit; tickets for that show will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 15.

In addition to his 25 Grammys, Wonder also received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1996 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2014. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

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