Stacy Keach, ‘Mike Hammer’ star, stage, screen veteran, dies at 85

The star of the "Mike Hammer" television and veteran of stage and screen died on Dec. 10 in Poland. He was 85.

Actor Stacy Keach, who starred as tough-as-nails private detective Mike Hammer on television during the 1980s and excelled in films such as “Fat City” and “The New Centurions,” died on Tuesday, his wife said. He was 85.

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Keach died at his family home in Magdalenka, Poland, according to a statement by his fourth wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach.

“After a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, Stacy peacefully departed this world,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “He fought for so long, with extraordinary courage, determination and strength. He was a true warrior, facing his illness with the same remarkable spirit and resilience that defined his life.”

Stacy Keach, a commanding actor whose work includes movies like “Fat City” and the starring role in “The New Mike Hammer” series on CBS, died Tuesday in Poland. He was 85. https://t.co/9VCXdwgSrP https://t.co/rRW7mPrdMY — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2026

Keach’s talent as an actor covered a broad spectrum, from playing in “Hamlet” to being the identifiable voice on the PBS series “Nova,” The New York Times reported. He also starred in a pair of Cheech and Chong movies, “Up in Smoke,” and “Nice Dreams,” according to the newspaper.

In “Fat City” (1972), Keach starred as an aging, alcoholic boxer, and in “The New Centurions” he starred with George C. Scott in the police drama film. He also played gunslinger Doc Holliday in the 1971 film, “Doc,” according to Deadline.

Keach also appeared in a pair of 1972 films -- “The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean” and “Orville and Wilbur.”

During the late 1970s, Keach had roles in several television miniseries, including “Jesus of Nazareth” (1977), “A Rumor of War” (1980) and “The Blue & the Gray” (1982), the Times reported.

That led to Keach being cast as author Mickey Spillane’s private eye character in “The New Mike Hammer” television series that ran from 1984 to 1987, according to the newspaper.

So sad to hear this. Stacy played my father in a lovely little Western titled Lone Rider. A consummate actor, gracious, giving and incredibly kind even while he had the presence of a smoldering volcano. One of the greats. Proud to have shared some frames with him. #RIPStacyKeach — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) November 11, 2026

Keach became friends with Spillane, who insisted that the actor wear his character’s iconic fedora and trench coat during the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Keach’s success was interrupted on April 4, 1984, when he was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport and changed with possession of cocaine, the Times reported. Keach pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine months in prison, according to the newspaper.

Keach was released after six months and was able to kick his drug habit.

“I thought my career was over, I really did,” the actor told Vulture in 2012. “When CBS took me back (to continue as Mike Hammer), I was really grateful. I went to Washington to testify about my problem. Nancy Reagan even took me under her wing.

“I’ve drawn from the experience since then. In (the Fox series) “Prison Break,” I tried to model the warden I played after the warden I had in England, who had great compassion and wanted to help inmates rehabilitate themselves rather than punish them.”

One of the greatest privileges of my career was getting to work with Stacy Keach on Lights Out. He set the bar for all of us on that show. Incredible chops, insane work ethic, and so very kind. It was an honor, Stacy. https://t.co/YpjJJxUWYG — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 11, 2026

Keach would reprise his role as Hammer in the 1997 series that lasted one season, according to the Times.

Other roles included a recurring spot as Archbishop (and later Cardinal) Kevin Kearns on “Blue Bloods.”

Keach voiced Howard K. Duff VIII, the president of Duff Brewery on “The Simpsons” and had guest starring roles on television series that included “Will & Grace,” “ER” and “30 Rock,” the Times reported.

Keach was also noted for some of the roles he missed out on. He was offered the starring role of Father Damien Karras in “The Exorcist” but was bypassed when his agent reportedly botched the deal, according to the newspaper. He also missed a shot at playing R.P. McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” a role that won Jack Nicholson an Academy Award.

“I try not to dwell on mistakes and wallow in regret,” Mr. Keach wrote in his 2013 memoir, “All in All: An Actor’s Life On and Off the Stage.” “If a script interests me, or a character intrigues me, or the cast features someone I’ve always wanted to work with, or the location is somewhere exotic, then sign me up. I’m not going to wait for a call that may or may not come.”

Walter Stacy Keach Jr. was born on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His family moved to Pasadena, California, and Keach graduated from Van Nuys High School.

Keach studied theater at the University of California, Berkeley and then won a scholarship to the Yale School of Drama and then a Fulbright Scholarship, the entertainment news website reported.

RIP STACY KEACH (1941-2026) STACY talks about ‘The Blacklist’ (2013-2023) https://t.co/jGsKvM2URp — Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) November 11, 2026

Despite his successes and flops, Keach kept an even keel about acting.

“Big stars get to be choosy,” Keach wrote in his memoir. “Paul Newman amassed 82 credits in his filmography, Dustin Hoffman has 73, and Al Pacino just 50. I’m at 187 and counting.

“Sure, some of these projects were frustrating to work on, or fell apart in the editing room, or otherwise just flopped at the box office. In most cases I enjoyed the role I was playing, and I learned something about myself in the process. All these years later, I’m able to look back at a treasure trove of memories I might otherwise have forfeited for the distant hope of a shot at movie stardom.”

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