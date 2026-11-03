Spanish soccer player Jesus de Miguel dies after colliding with goalkeeper

Jesus de Miguel, a striker for the Spanish soccer team CD Tenerife, died on Tuesday after a hard collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a second-division match the previous day, officials said. He was 30.

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The match against Andorra was stopped during the sixth minute of second-half added time, The Athletic reported.

De Miguel collapsed after colliding near midfield with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of the box to clear a long ball near the circle. He crashed into the chest of de Miguel, who had been chasing the ball, with his knee, according to Reuters.

Owomo was issued a red card for his actions and was walking off the pitch, but he rushed back to de Miguel when he saw him being tended to by teammates and medical personnel, CNN reported.

Tenerife said later on Monday that de Miguel was in a “serious but stable” condition, having been taken to an intensive care unit at an area hospital, according to The Athletic. However, by 3:56 a.m. local time, the club said the player’s condition had deteriorated.

His death was announced by the club and the Spanish Footballers’ Association at 8 a.m. local time, the sports news website reported.

Spanish police told The Athletic an investigation into de Miguel’s death has been opened. Sources at the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands — of which Tenerife is one — said that any death without a clear natural cause requires that to happen to establish the circumstances.

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. 🖤 DEP — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, we at CD Tenerife announce the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” Tenerife said in a statement. “There are no words of comfort. There is absolutely nothing that can ease this overwhelming sense of sadness.

“We stand with his devastated family, with his loved ones, and with the entire Tenerife footballing community, who today mourn this cruel turn of events,” the statement continued. “The family of Jesus de Miguel would like to thank everyone for their expressions of support and, from the bottom of their hearts, ask that their privacy be respected at this terrible time.”

Andorra also paid tribute to de Miguel on Tuesday, according to CNN.

“Devastated and with broken hearts, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife,” it said. “Devastated and with broken hearts, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends, and to CD Tenerife,” it said.

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