Southwest flight, private plane nearly collide at Chicago Midway Airport

FILE PHOTO: A Southwest flight similar to this one had a near miss on Tuesday at Chicago Midway Airport.

A Southwest flight landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport had to do a go-around to avoid a collision with a private plane on the runway.

Southwest said Flight 2504 was able to safely land after it avoided the other plane that was on the runway.

It occurred Tuesday morning at about 8:48 a.m. local time.

According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, the flight was at the gate at 9:10 a.m. after landing at 9:02 a.m. It came from Omaha, Nebraska.

The company said in an email to CNN, “The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

A video of the near miss was shared on social media.

Air traffic controllers, according to WGN can be heard saying “How’d that happen?”

The Southwest flight was a Boeing 737-800 twin jet, according to Flight Aware. The other plane was a Bombardier Challenger 350, according to FlightRadar24 and was taking off for Knoxville, Tennessee, CNN reported.

WLS reported that there were no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, CNN reported.









