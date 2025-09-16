Southwest changes electric wheelchair battery policy

Travelers who bring their own electric wheelchairs will need to take additional steps to fly with the medical devices.

Passengers will have to remove the lithium batteries of both electric wheelchairs and scooters before boarding a flight, Reuters reported.

Once removed, the batteries will then be kept in the passenger cabin, according to The Palm Beach Post. They won’t be part of a passenger’s carry-on limit.

Batteries must be 300 watt-hours or less, Reuters reported.

“To ease the transition, customers with batteries larger than 300 watt-hours will have a grace period through Jan. 11, 2026, while all batteries under the 300-watt-hour limit must follow the new process,” Southwest said in a statement to The Palm Beach Post. “After Jan. 11, devices with batteries above the limit will no longer be accepted for transport.”

Watt-hours are the amount of “power over time,” according to Relion Battery’s website.

The new rule takes effect on Sept. 25.

The company said the batteries must be removed because they pose a fire hazard. The announcement came after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a safety alert over the risks of lithium batteries.

“Lithium batteries have become one of the most common sources of smoke and fire incidents on aircraft. While these events are rare, quick access and visibility are critical to keeping everyone onboard safe,” Southwest told employees, according to Reuters. “By taking proactive steps now, Southwest will be among the first U.S. carriers to adopt these higher standards.”

The FAA said there have been 653 verified incidents involving lithium batteries from 2006 through Aug. 15 of this year. Battery packs or batteries account for the most incidents. So far this year, there have been 55 incidents through Sept. 15.

