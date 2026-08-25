South Florida woman, 2-year-old daughter killed by lightning strike

File photo. A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after being struck by lightning on Sunday.

MARGATE, Fla. — A South Florida woman and her 2-year-old daughter died on Sunday after they were struck by lightning during a thunderstorm, authorities said.

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According to the Margate Police Department, members of Margate Fire Rescue responded after receiving reports of two people who were lying on a sidewalk after being hit by lightning at about 2:30 p.m. ET, WFOR reported.

First responders began performing CPR, but both victims died after they were transported to area hospitals, according to WTVJ.

Kameron Glasgow was the husband of the woman and the father of the child, who was a twin, according to the newspaper.

He identified the victims as Kenya Glasgow, 31, his wife; and Kennedi Glasgow, 2, his daughter, the Miami Herald reported.

Kameron Glasgow wrote in a Facebook post that he lost his best friend.

“I Thank You Both For Choosing Me As Your Husband And Father. Don’t worry about Kensli and I,” Kameron Glasgow wrote. “I know you both have us covered for the rest of our lives. We will make you both our story and take it one day at (a) time because I know you both are guiding us.”

Kameron Glasgow said he was standing a few feet away from the victims when they were hit by lightning, WTVJ reported. His daughter’s twin was still in the vehicle.

He said they had just arrived for dinner at his aunt’s house when the thunderstorm hit the area, according to the television station.

“The Margate Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the victims’ family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the police department wrote in a news release.

Kameron Glasgow and his wife would have celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November.

“The worst feeling in the world and to turn around and see your wife and daughter there lifeless, even worse,” Glasgow told WTVJ. “This is extremely hard.”

“It’s going to be tough to lose somebody I’ve been with for half my life. It’s going to be tough, but I’ll be OK because I have to be. I have another beautiful daughter that’s inside there,” Kameron told WFOR. “But for her to lose her sister, words can’t describe that feeling.”

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