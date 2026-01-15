Skittles could send Elijah Wood to your home for Super Bowl ad

Elijah Wood will appear in a live commercial for Skittles.

As we inch closer to the Super Bowl, Skittles is looking for the perfect family to have a live commercial performed at their home.

The candy company will send Elijah Wood to a person’s home for the exclusive performance of the ad on the person’s lawn, not on the Super Bowl broadcast.

Wood said, “I’m a magical creature that can be summoned by a horn to deliver Skittles.”

“And the tragedy of the character is that he gets ripped from his everyday life every time this teenager blows the horn and he has no free will; he has no control over it. The sadness of the character is he’s just locked into this fate of having to deliver Skittles with this horn blast,” he said.

“This idea of performing a live ad on someone’s lawn at some random place in the United States was just really thrilling and fun,” “The Lord of the Rings” actor shared. “And also a little scary, we’ve got to deliver.”

So how can you have a chance to have Wood visit you during the Super Bowl?

First, you must own a single-family home that has a front lawn big enough to have a film crew present on Feb. 8, USA Today reported. You also must live in the continental U.S.

Click here to read the rest of the rules.

You can enter the contest here starting now. No purchase is necessary

While the spot won’t be shown during the broadcast, it will be streamed on Skittles’ social media platforms.

©2026 Cox Media Group