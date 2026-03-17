Singer-songwriter Judy Collins will embark on farewell tour

The "Both Sides Now" singer will kick off her farewell tour this summer.

Judy Collins will embark on a farewell tour this summer that will showcase the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s hits over a career that has spanned more than six decades.

The “Sweet Judy Blue Eyes” tour, a play on the Crosby, Stills & Nash song that Stephen Stills wrote about her, will begin with several warm-up dates, beginning on April 2 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. It will end on Dec. 19 in Ogunquit, Maine, according to her website. The tour will travel through 38 cities across 43 dates.

Collins, 86, will officially kick off her “Suite Judy Blue Eyes” tour on July 4 when she headlines the “America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together,” which will be broadcast live from Williamsburg, Virginia. The event will be hosted by Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission.

“Spanning iconic venues and cities across North America and beyond, this milestone tour will run through the winter of 2027, offering fans a final opportunity to experience Judy’s timeless voice and storytelling live on stage,” the tour announcement reads, according to Variety.

Collins debuted on the music scene in 1961 with “A Maid of Constant Sorrow.” Her signature hit in 1968, “Both Sides Now,” was written by Joni Mitchell and spent 11 weeks in Billboard’s Hot 100, peaking at No. 6 Dec. 21, 1968.

Collins’ version of “Send in the Clowns,” written by Stephen Sondheim, was listed on the Billboard Hot 100 for 27 weeks and reached No. 19. The song would win a Grammy for Song of the Year in 1975.

Her a cappella version of “Amazing Grace” in 1970 would reach No. 15 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Select concerts during Collins’ 2026 tour will feature Richard Thompson, Elles Bailey, Bruce Cockburn and The High Kings, according to the American Songwriter website.

Collins was immortalized in the 1969 song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” which was written by Stills, her then-boyfriend. The song would climb to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Collins’s most recent album, “Spellbound‚" was released in 2022. It was the first studio album in Collins’ career to feature all songs written by her.

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