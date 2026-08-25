Simon Cowell to have back surgery, will miss several episodes of ‘America’s Got Talent’

The "America's Got Talent" judge and executive producer will miss several weeks of the show due to "routine" back surgery.

Simon Cowell, a judge and the executive producer for “America’s Got Talent,” will miss several weeks of the popular show because of routine back surgery.

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Cowell, 66, the co-creator of the series, will step away while several guest judges take his place during Season 21, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Cowell has been a judge on “America’s Got Talent” since Season 11 aired in 2016, according to USA Today. His current co-judges include Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and Mel B, Entertainment Weekly reported. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

“Obviously, medical matters are private, but it’s routine and he will be back in a few weeks, a representative for Cowell told the entertainment news site.

Simon Cowell will be absent from ‘America’s Got Talent’ for a few weeks as he undergoes a routine back surgery. https://t.co/6mRARH199i — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 24, 2026

TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

The “AGT” team has yet to name the celebrity replacements, but told USA Today that it was in the process of selecting candidates.

Cowell has struggled with back issues since he was injured in an electric bicycle accident in August 2020, Entertainment Weekly reported.

He underwent a six-hour fusion surgery that involved the insertion of a metal rod and screws, according to the entertainment news outlet. Cowell had broken his back in three places, according to People.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, it wasn’t that bad actually breaking your back,” he told the magazine in February 2021. “I mean it wasn’t great for three-four weeks but after that you get through it.

“I had to do so much exercise now. I actually feel better than I did before the accident.”

Cowell also broke his arm while riding an e-bicycle in 2022, USA Today reported.

Cowell is known for his discovery of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood on “American Idol,” along with unveiling the talents of One Direction and Fifth Harmony on “The X Factor,” USA Today reported.

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