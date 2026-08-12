Shaboozey crashes wedding

FILE PHOTO: Shaboozey performs onstage on June 06, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer surprised a couple who were getting married in California. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A California couple had a surprise guest before their wedding.

[ Read more trending news ]

The couple was taking photos at Mammoth Lakes, California, when Shaboozey floated behind them, ABC News reported.

The “Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer was followed by a flotilla of inner tubes filled with other people enjoying the river.

According to People magazine, the photo op happened just before the couple, who did not want their names released, were about to tie the knot.

“Just as we were about to line up, a few of the family members started yelling, ‘The bride is down there,’ and we saw a trail of floats with three dozen people coming up the river toward the ceremony location,” wedding day coordinator Callie Smith told the magazine.

“As the planner, I decided to hold off on the ceremony to allow the crowd to float by. When the crowd got closer, they informed us Shaboozey was on the float heading our way,” she said.

Smith said she asked Shaboozey if the wedding photographer could take photos.

“His reply was awesome: ‘Yes! But I’m not getting off the float!’ ”

She shared the cellphone-recorded video on her K. Rose Events social media.

Shaboozey commented on the post, saying he was there for The Woolly Run, a motorsports and outdoor trip. He had camped at Alabama Hills in the Sierra Nevada mountains for a night. He also spent three nights camping near the Owens River in Mammoth, according to ABC News.

©2026 Cox Media Group