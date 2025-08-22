‘Serious mass casualty’: Tour bus rolls over in crash

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A New York highway is closed for what is being called a “serious mass casualty” event after a tour bus crashed.

The crash happened about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York, in the area near Pembroke on the New York State Thruway, CBS News reported.

Initially, CBS News reported that the crash involved a bus and a tractor-trailer, but later updates from the state police said that the bus did not hit another vehicle.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

The New York Times said there were multiple injuries and Mercy Flight, which provides air transport to hospitals, has been making several trips to the scene and medical facilities.

Two children and two adults have been flown as of 2 p.m. ET, the newspaper reported.

Fox News reported that there may be up to 52 patients, with some ejected from the bus and others trapped.

The Associated Press reported that there were deaths in the crash, but did not give exact numbers.

“At this time, we have multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries,” Trooper James O’Callahan, New York State Police spokesperson, said, according to the AP.

WIVB reported that state police said at least one child was killed and that most passengers were not wearing their seatbelts.

The bus driver was alive, WIVB reported.

The bus was en route from Niagara Falls to New York City and was carrying people of Indian, Chinese and Philippine nationalities, WIVB reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

