Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to federal prison to serve sentence

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combs is now serving his sentence at Fort Dix. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now an inmate at a federal correctional facility.

Combs was taken to Fort Dix, New Jersey, to serve his four-year and two-month sentence after being found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, The New York Times reported.

The entertainment mogul was convicted of the transportation charges but was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He was sentenced on Oct. 3.

Because of the time he has already served at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest, he should be eligible for release in 2028. He may also get credit for taking part in drug treatment, CNN reported.

Combs’ lawyers had asked Judge Arun Subramanian to send their client to the Fort Dix facility “in order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.”

The judge did not specify Fort Dix but did request that the Bureau of Prisons transfer Combs “as close as possible to the New York metropolitan area,” and to consider him for “any available substance abuse program, including the Bureau of Prisons’ Residential Drug Abuse Program,” the Times reported.

Combs’ legal team is appealing the conviction and sentence, CNN reported.

He has also asked President Donald Trump for a pardon, but no decision has been made, according to reports.

