‘Santa Ames’ accused of stealing $37K from Louisiana woman’s retirement account

David Greulich is fighting extradition to Louisiana, where the popular central Iowa Santa Claus is wanted for bank fraud and identity theft.

AMES, Iowa — A central Iowa man known for his longtime portrayal of Santa Claus during the holiday season is accused of stealing $37,000 from a woman in Louisiana and is facing extradition to that state, authorities said.

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According to Story County online booking records, David John Greulich, 73, of Ames, was arrested on April 26 on a fugitive from justice charge. In Louisiana, he faces charges for identity theft, theft of more than $25,000, bank fraud and money laundering, KCCI and the Ames Tribune reported.

Greulich, who is known in Iowa as “Santa Ames,” has been in the Story County Jail since his arrest, KCCI reported. He is listed as the contact for the Iowa chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas.

'Santa Ames' accused of stealing more than $25k from Louisiana woman https://t.co/JpCk4Lbx4z — Ames Tribune (@AmesTribNews) May 19, 2026

According to the Tribune, Greulich allegedly used a Louisiana woman’s identity to obtain a large amount of money from her retirement account, Capt. Jasmione Clark of the St. Gabriel Police Department in Louisiana told the newspaper.

“We were able to gain evidence that he took part in this crime and how much he was going to get paid,” St. Gabriel police Chief Kevin Ambeau told WBRZ. “So I want him to know I’m not making any mistake arresting Santa.

“We did our homework, we followed the leads, and I’m sorry, Santa will have to come back to Louisiana.”

According to a news release from the St. Gabriel police, the victim contacted police on March 31, 2026, and told them that approximately $37,000 had been removed from her retirement account without her knowledge or authorization.

It was unclear how the woman’s account was accessed.

Detectives learned that the stolen money had been deposited into a bank account in Ames. After obtaining a search warrant and as the investigation continued, police identified Greulich as the suspect, St. Gabriel police said.

Investigators later contacted the bank, whose employees recalled the transaction when Greulich allegedly attempted to withdraw the money.

An arrest warrant was issued for Greulich after additional search warrants were executed at his residence, police said. They revealed his alleged involvement in the scheme, police said.

Greulich has denied the accusations and claimed he has never been to Louisiana, KCCI reported.

According to court records, the Louisiana warrant matches Greulich’s name, Ames address, birth year, and photograph, the television station reported.

A Story County judge ruled that Greulich is the same person named in the Louisiana warrant, clearing the way for Iowa to proceed with extradition.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are expected,” the St. Gabriel Police Department said.

According to the Santa Ames website, Greulich has played the role of Santa Claus for more than 20 years, bringing “joy, laughter, and quiet wonder to families across central Iowa.”

His father also donned a Santa suit, wearing it for 32 years and visiting the same four families long enough to see their children become parents.

“We’re definitely going to arrest Santa,” Ambeau told WBRZ. “I know that it’s May, but Santa Claus is coming to town.”

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