Salma Hayek announces birth of first grandchild

The actress-producer announced that she is a grandmother for the first time.

Actress-producer Salma Hayek announced that she is a first-time grandmother.

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Hayek, 59, noted for her role in the Mexican telenovela show “Teresa,” made the announcement on social media after her stepson, François Pinault Jr., and his wife, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmack, welcomed their first child together, “Today” reported.

“We are blessed to welcome the fourth living generation of Francois’,” Hayek wrote in an Instagram post. “Although I will call him Panchito. He seems to love it, and I cannot love him more.”

The “Grown Up” star posted a video of herself speaking Spanish to the baby boy while she cradled him in her arms, People reported.

In Mexico, Panchito is a common nickname for people named Francisco, “Today” reported. ”The French equivalent of the name is François.

Hayek asks her grandson in Spanish, “What are you dreaming about?” according to the news outlet.

When she calls him “chiquitito hermoso” (beautiful little one), the infant appears to smile.

Henckel von Donnersmarck shared additional photos with her baby boy on Aug. 12, People reported. They included another photograph of Hayek with her grandson.

Hayek became a stepparent when she married François Pinault Sr. in 2009, according to the magazine. Hayek welcomed a daughter, Valentina, with Pinault in 2007.

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