Runner competing in 250-mile ultramarathon dies after medical emergency

An ultramarathoner competing in the 253-mile race died after a medical emergency on Tuesday.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A woman competing in a 250-mile ultramarathon in northern Arizona died on Tuesday after experiencing “a serious medical emergency,” race organizers said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to a social media post, organizers of the 2026 Cocodona 250 said they were “deeply saddened” by the death of the runner, who was in her 40s.

“Please keep the runner’s family, friends, fellow runners, volunteers, and first responders in your thoughts. We are deeply grateful to this beautiful community,” race organizers wrote on Instagram. “The race is going to continue in their honor. We ask all participants and crew to carry the memory of this runner with you on the trail.”

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Paul Wick said that first responders went to a trailhead in the Groom Creek area to attend to a participant who had collapsed around 5 p.m. MT, KTVK reported.

The sheriff’s office said there was no foul play involved, according to the television station. Her name has not been released.

The Cocodona 250 debuted in 2021. It is a 253-mile race that begins in Black Canyon City, located approximately 20 miles north of Phoenix, KTVK reported. According to the event’s website, the race began Monday and ends on Saturday in Flagstaff.

Participants have 125 hours to complete the race, which has challenges that include 38,000 feet of elevation gain, KTVK reported.

The overall winner, Rachel Entrekin, completed the grueling race on Wednesday in Flagstaff, setting a course record, according to The Associated Press.

© 2026 Cox Media Group