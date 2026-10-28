Rolling Stone ranks top 200 greatest rock songs of 21st century

FILE PHOTO: Rolling Stone has ranked the top rock songs of the 21st century.

We’re only a few decades into the 21st century, but Rolling Stone is already ranking the hardest-hitting music created since the turn of the millennium.

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The publication admits that the category of rock has evolved, and it will continue to do so as we keep moving forward.

“But as always, rock & roll keeps moving too fast to get pinned down, which is why it remains defiantly, unrepentantly vibrant a century after Chuck Berry was born,” Rolling Stone wrote.

The writers said the hardest part was not filling the list, but instead “cutting it down to a mere 200, with so many more worthy artists than we could cram into one list.”

Making the cut at 200 is Yellowcard’s “Ocean Avenue” from 2003.

“Yellowcard managed to capture the ephemera of teenage summers of yore — and the angsty yearning for those days — in this violin-driven pop-punk classic. It wasn’t an easy feat,” Rolling Stone said.

At No. 100, The 1975’s “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes) from 2018.

“The track leans away from the darkness it taunts, building to a crescendo of strings arranged by the same composer who crafted the Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris.’ It’s a delicate handling of ego, but it’s never frail,” Rolling Stone said.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have slot No. 50 with “By the Way,” released in 2002.

So what is the No. 1 song of the 21st century so far?

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have the honor with 2003’s “Maps.”

“Though Karen (O) often feels like a living firework blazing through the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s most explosive eruptions, she’s suddenly disarmed and unguarded on “Maps,” wielding nothing but a tremble in her voice and the sheer honesty of a heartfelt message," according to Rolling Stone.

Here is the top 10 best songs of the 21st century:

“Maps,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs (2003) “Seven Nation Army,” The White Stripes (2003) “Mr. Brightside,” The Killers (2004) “Good 4 U,” Olivia Rodrigo (2021) “The National Anthem,” Radiohead (2000) “I Know the End,” Phoebe Bridgers (2020) “Last Night,” The Strokes (2001) “99 Problems,” Jay-Z (2003) “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor,” Arctic Monkeys (2005) “Impossible Germany,” Wilco (2007)

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