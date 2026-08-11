Roger Craig shares vascular dementia diagnosis; what is it, and is there a cure?

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 08: (L-R) Roderick Craig, Roger Craig and Roger's presenter Jamie Williams pose with Roger's bronze bust during the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2026 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio — Hall of Fame running back Roger Craig shared during his induction that he has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a condition he linked, at least in part, to his career on the football field.

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The former San Francisco 49er announced his medical condition in a prerecorded video during his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he sat on the stage, The Associated Press reported.

At almost the final minute of the 9-minute speech, Craig, 66, said he had vascular dementia and that his doctors said “it may be related, at least in part, to the concussions” he had as a player.

“The changes were gradual,” Craig said. “At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed, too.”

“Two things could be true,” Craig said, according to the AP. “Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I can imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played. I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right.

“I want people to know that this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, still a husband, a teammate, a friend and someone who loves this game and the people who brought it to my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it. Football gave me everything: opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and the platform to grow as a man. This honor belongs to my parents who started it all.”

Craig was the first player in the NFL to have 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in one season, ESPN reported.

What is vascular dementia?

According to Alzheimers.gov, vascular dementia is caused by conditions that disrupt blood flow to the brain — strokes, thickening blood vessel walls and thinning of the white matter in the brain — causing issues with memory, thinking, and behavior.

Not all strokes cause vascular dementia. It depends on the size and number of strokes and what parts of the brain are affected by them.

Other risk factors include issues with heart rhythm, high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

It is the second most common type of dementia, and comes after Alzheimer’s disease.

Vascular dementia can occur by itself but is most commonly diagnosed alongside other forms of the disease. About 5% to 10% of cases of vascular dementia happen alone, the Alzheimer’s Association said.

Signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms of vascular dementia include:

Difficulty performing tasks that had been easy

Trouble following instructions or learning new information or routines

Forgetting current or past events

Misplacing items

Getting lost in familiar surroundings

Problems with language, including using wrong words or having trouble finding the right ones

Changes in sleep patterns

Difficulty reading or writing

Loss of interest

Personality changes

Hallucinations or delusions

Poor judgment and loss of ability to perceive danger

Diagnosis, treatment and prevention

Doctors may ask about daily activities and have a patient do a memory or thinking test. They may also consult with someone who knows the patient well. They will also look at lifestyle and medical history. Frequently, brain imaging testing is conducted as well.

As for treatment, there is no way to reverse the damage caused by the stroke, so treatment focuses on preventing future strokes through medication.

To reduce the risk of vascular dementia, lifestyle changes may be needed, including eating well, limiting alcohol, not smoking, exercising and managing stress, Alzheimers.gov said.

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