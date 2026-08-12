Rod Stewart cancels last month of farewell tour after coronary stent procedure

Legendary singer Rod Stewart is canceling the last month of his farewell tour after he underwent a heart procedure, his representatives said.

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The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 81, was recovering from a recent “routine coronary stent procedure,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Stewart, who has four No. 1 hits and 16 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, had been scheduled to be on the road through Sept. 5 and had six Las Vegas residency dates set for late August, Deadline reported.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” representatives for the Grammy Award-winning singer said in a statement. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

Rod Stewart underwent a routine heart surgery and is ‘already feeling better,’ according to a representative. But he has canceled the rest of his tour as he recovers. https://t.co/iyumhyeEbq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 11, 2026

Stewart also released a statement, saying that he was already feeling better and was “very much on the mend,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” Stewart said. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

The singer, whose chart-topping hits include “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “All For Love,” had already canceled dates this year. In June, he nearly fainted and needed oxygen before finishing a show in Salt Lake City.

Two days ago, Stewart postponed a concert at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center due to “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure.”

Stewart’s most recent album, “Swing Fever,” was released in 2024.

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