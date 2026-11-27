THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA -- 2026 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Clevenger, Handler; 2026 National Dog Show Best in Show Winner, Black and Tan Coonhound named "Rocker" -- (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC via Getty Images)

A black-and-tan coonhound named Rocker took home the Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show.

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The three-year-old dog from Iowa beat six other dogs for the title. It was the first time a member of the hound group won since 2018 and he is the first coonhound to win, Bleacher Report said.

“There were seven outstanding examples of their different breeds. I mean, it’s a tough decision,” judge Lorraine Bisso said, as she praised his physical appearance and athletic ability, CBS News reported.

“He has beautiful feet. He has a lovely forechest — which is necessary, because he’s going to run for 25 miles. Tail is up. I mean, this is a hunting hound,” Bisso said. “He’s just a beautiful dog.”

Reserve Best in Show went to Lhasa apso Kissy.

The dog show was held on Nov. 14 and 15 and aired on Thanksgiving Day, with more than 190 AKC-registered breeds vying for the title.

Rocker is used to being in the spotlight, named Best in Show 15 times, but it still came as a surprise to handler Mandy Clevenger. He is expected to compete at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show next year. He finished first in the breed at Westminster in February, Bleacher Report said.

He’s owned by Traci Mitchell, who stopped by the “Today” show Friday morning with her champion.

Three first-time breeds that started the competition this year: the Teddy Roosevelt Terrier, Basset Fauve De Bretagne, and Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka, according to Bleacher Report. There were 2,107 dogs competing in all.

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