Robert Carradine’s family sues UCLA, claims elder abuse

FILE PHOTO: Robert Carradine attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's "Sentimental Value" at DGA Theater Complex on November 05, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. His family is suing UCLA over his death in February. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The family of actor Robert Carradine is suing the University of California, Los Angeles, over his death.

[ Read more trending news ]

His children are claiming wrongful death and elder abuse in the lawsuit filed on Aug. 7, The Wrap reported.

Several news sites, including USA Today and TMZ, are reporting on the lawsuit, citing The Wrap.

Carradine had voluntarily checked into UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on Jan. 16 because he was suffering from ongoing suicidal ideation.

About 19 hours after being admitted he attempted suicide, the filing states.

He died on Feb. 23. The cause of death was anoxic brain injury and hanging, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner found. It was ruled a suicide.

The lawsuit claims that several protocols were ignored or not followed, leading to his death. The family said the facility allowed him to “walk into a locked psychiatric unit with a belt” and did not check on him every 15 minutes, which they said is hospital policy, according to The Wrap.

The family said he was in an intensive care unit for five weeks, never regaining consciousness before he died on Feb. 23.

The lawsuit seeks several types of damages from the hospital.

Requests by The Wrap, USA Today and TMZ for comment from UCLA were not returned.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2026 Cox Media Group