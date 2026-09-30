Rick Sharp, 2-way tackle at Washington who played for Steelers, Broncos, dies at 78

The two-way tackle at the University of Washington, who played three seasons in the NFL, died on Aug. 28. He was 78.

Rick Sharp, a two-way tackle at the University of Washington known as “the Hulk” by his teammates, who later played three seasons in the NFL, died on Aug. 28 in Australia, according to his obituary. He was 78.

[ Read more trending news ]

Born in Ealing, England, on July 1, 1948, Sharp moved with his family to Seattle as a youth and played high school football at Queen Anne High School.

He was a key player in the school’s Turkey Day Rivalry game against Nathan Hale High School in 1965 -- a 7-6 victory in the Seattle Metro League Football Championship, according to his obituary.

Offered a scholarship to Washington, Sharp was a three-year starter for the Huskies.

He started at left guard during his sophomore season but also saw action on defense, Sports Illustrated reported.

As a defensive lineman, Sharp caused and recovered a fumble during a 1967 game against Oregon State and blocked a punt and recovered it near the end zone against California in 1968, according to the magazine.

“He had short, powerful legs and tremendous upper body strength,” said former teammate Bob Burmeister, a defensive back at Washington. “He was like a truck in there, plowing into people. He was a one-man tush push giving brotherly shoves.”

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Sharp “and (linebacker) Clyde Werner were the studs of the whole deal,“ Burmeister told Sports Illustrated.

Sharp was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 12th round of the 1970 NFL draft.

He played offensive tackle with the Steelers in 1970-71, then appeared in 12 games with the Denver Broncos in 1972.

A knee injury ended his NFL career, but Sharp managed to appear in one game in 1974 with the New York Stars of the World Football League before retiring for good..

According to his obituary, Sharp became an accountant and returned to Seattle.

After visiting Australia during a 1985 vacation, Sharp moved to Sydney the following year. He was financial director of Compaq Computer, Australia until he retired in 1997, according to his obituary

©2026 Cox Media Group