Rep. Tom Kean says 4-month absence from Congress was due to depression

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: U.S. Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. (R-NJ) (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol with his wife Rhonda Kean (R) on June 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. Rep. Kean is expected to deliver a speech on the House floor today following an unexplained four month absence from Congress. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The New Jersey lawmaker missing from the halls of Congress has returned to his job and has offered an explanation for his prolonged absence.

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Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R.-NJ returned to his Washington office on Tuesday morning, bringing an end to his months-long leave.

He last voted on March 5 and remained silent for a month and a half before responding to mounting questions about his whereabouts on April 27, saying he had a “personal medical issue” but did not give any details, The Washington Post reported.

He missed more than 100 votes, according to The Hill. Kean also had not been seen publicly in Washington or in his district while he was gone, according to The Associated Press.

Still, he ran for reelection in the New Jersey primary, unopposed, but promising his constituents that he would return to the job “within a matter of weeks,” adding he would be “completely transparent” about his medical issues.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said last week, “If it were me, I would have been more specific about that. … It’s not an uncommon kind of condition and ailment that he’s been fighting, and I think people resonate with that. I think he’ll get a lot of empathy, because it’s something that’s very, very common.”

On Tuesday morning, he gave a floor speech explaining what happened.

“Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay,” Kean said, according to The Hill. “I was given the diagnosis of depression.”

“It is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be,” he said, according to the AP.

Kean will face off against Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett in November.

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