Recall alert: Walmart recalls 4.4M grill brushes

Walmart recalled millions of grill brushes because the metal bristles can come off and stick to the grill or food. If someone were to ingest them, they could be injured and need surgery.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said a total of 4.477 million Walmart Expert Grill brushes were recalled.

They have black plastic or stainless-steel handles. Some have an attached scraper and were sold from January 2021 to August 2026 for between $1 and $28.

The following models are part of the recall:

Expert Grill 16-inch Steel Fiber Scrub Brush and Scraper for Grills, model EX5607031616002, distributed January 2025-August 2026

Expert Grill Handheld Steel Fiber Scrub Brush with Ergonomic Handle for Grill Cleaning, model EX5607031616003, distributed January 2025-August 2026

Expert Grill 21” 3-head Grill Brush with Stainless Steel Bristles and Soft-Grip Handle, model XG1310700206, distributed January 2022 to August 2026

Expert Grill Long Handle Grill Brush with Scraper, 17.7”, model XG1136178597003, distributed January 2021 to August 2026

Expert Grill Grilling Accessories BBQ Grill Tools Set, 10 Pieces Stainless Steel Grill Kit, model XG1410700124, distributed December 2023 to August 2026

If you have the recalled brushes, you should contact Walmart for a refund or credit. You’ll be told to either return or discard them, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 or via the company’s website.

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