Recall alert: Taylor Farms recalls guacamole, salsa due to jalapeño Salmonella concerns

Taylor Farms has recalled products containing jalapeños due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Taylor Farms is pulling products with jalapeños because of concerns over possible Salmonella contamination.

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The company said the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections connected to fresh jalapeños that came from Coast Citrus Distributors. A farm in Sinaloa, Mexico, supplies the distribution company and has been identified as a potential source of the bacterial contamination.

Taylor Farms is no longer sourcing food from the farm anymore, and will fill orders using other suppliers the company said.

Taylor Farms has recalled the following items:

Hannaford

Diced jalapeños, 3.75 oz, best if used by 8/07/2026-8/14/2026, UPC 030223082712, distributed to Maine and New York

Rice and Bean Burrito, 12.5 oz, best if used by 8/07/2026-8/11-2026, UPC 030223082736, distributed to Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont

Kroger

Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich PS, 8.53 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/12/2026, UPC 011110678171, distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Spicy Jarlsberg Dip, 10 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/15/2026, UPC 030223114826, distributed to Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia

Spicy Pimento Cheese Dip, 10 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/15/2026, UPC 030223116448, distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia

Stop & Shop and Hannaford

Pico de Gallo Salsa, 7 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/14/2026, UPC 688267575778, distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New York.

Target

Taylor Farms/unbranded Taco Dip, 20 oz. best if used by 8/12/2026-8/13/2026, UPC 030223073581, distributed in Florida, Ohio, Texas

Taylor Farms/unbranded Mango Pico de Gallo, 11 oz., best if used by 8/12/2026-8/13/2026, UPC 030223073543, distributed in Ohio and Texas

Taylor Farms/unbranded Spicy Guacamole, 13 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/13/2026, UPC 030223073574, distributed in Ohio and Texas

Taylor Farms Pico de Gallo, 16 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/14/2026, UPC 030223073536, distributed in Texas

Taylor Farms Authentic Guacamole, 13 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/12/2026, UPC 030223073567, distributed in Texas

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Fiesta Style Salad Shrimp, 11.11 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/12/2026, UPC 000000818377, distributed in Texas

Walmart

Freshness Guaranteed Hot (or Spicy) Pico de Gallo Spicy, 10 oz., best if used by 8/08/2026-8/16/2016, UPC 681131276351, distributed in Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed Mild Pico de Gallo, 10 oz., best if used by 8/08/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 681131276344, distributed in Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin

Whole Foods

Salsa Fresca Medium, 12 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 030223075080, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Pico de Gallo Mild, 10 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 030223075097, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Pico de Gallo Spicy, 10 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 030223075608, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Salsa Verde Mild, 12 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 030223075639, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Salsa Roja Medium, 12 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/16/2026, UPC 030223075646, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Pineapple Mango, Salsa Mild, 10 oz., best if used by 8/07/2026-8/14/2026, UPC 030223075653, distributed in Illinois and Texas

Click here to see the labels of the products involved in the recall.

If you have the recalled products, do not eat them and either throw it away or return it to the store from where it was purchased for a refund.

Taylor Farms had already recalled all iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico in a separate recall linked to Cyclospora outbreaks.

For more information, contact Taylor Farms at 877-323-7374.

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