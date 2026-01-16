Recall alert: Spring & Mulberry expands chocolate bar recall

Chocolate maker Spring & Mulberry has expanded the recall of its chocolate, adding more variations.

The company had initially recalled the Mint Leaf bars due to potential Salmonella contamination, but it has added seven more flavors to the list.

The recall now involves the following products:

  • Earl Grey, lot number #025258
  • Lavender Rose, lot numbers #025259, #025260
  • Mango Chili, lot number #025283
  • Mint Leaf, lot number #025255
  • Mixed Berry, lot numbers #025275, #025281, #025337
  • Mulberry Fennel, lot number #025345
  • Pecan Date, lot numbers #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343
  • Pure Dark Minis, lot number #025273

Only the lots listed are being recalled.

The potential for contamination was discovered during third-party testing by Spring & Mulberry’s contract manufacturer, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The candy was available for purchase online and through retailers nationwide starting on Sept. 15. If you have the candy, you should not eat it and throw it away. If you want to get a refund, make sure you take a photo of the candy bar, showing the lot code and email Spring & Mulberry.

