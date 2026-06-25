Recall alert: Solar, wireless power banks recalled for overheating

Power bank
Recall alert Thousands of power banks have been recalled. (CPSC)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Thousands of solar wireless power banks were recalled because the lithium-ion battery can swell and overheat.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 7,400 Super Off-Road 12,000 mAH solar wireless power banks in the U.S. and another 4,964 in Canada.

They were given away as a promotional item by various companies from January 2019 to December 2023.

If you have the recalled power bank, do not use it; contact Spector & Co. to register for a full refund.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 888-377-7732, by email or online.

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