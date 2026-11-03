Recall alert: Popular blood pressure medication recalled

FILE PHOTO: Olmesartan Medoxomil, Amlodipine, and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled.

If you take blood pressure medication, you will need to check your prescriptions. The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of a popular treatment.

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The agency said Olmesartan Medoxomil, Amlodipine, and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled.

The Mayo Clinic said the pill is a combination of medications that can be used alone or in combination with others for high blood pressure.

Olmesartan is an angiotensin II receptor blocker, while Amlodipine is a calcium channel blocker, and Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic, the Mayo Clinic said.

They failed to meet dissolution specifications.

The recall affects two lots: 2251163A, expiration date 05-31-2027 and 12251163B, expiration date 05-31-2027. They were dispensed nationwide.

The FDA said the recall affects 3,528 30-count bottles and 216 90-count bottles.

The medications were initially recalled on Oct. 7, but the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on Oct. 26.

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

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