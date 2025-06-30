Recall alert: NHTSA issues fire risk warning for some Chevy Silverado medium-duty trucks

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 62,400 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty Trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 62,468 Chevrolet Silverado Medium Duty trucks have been recalled due to an issue with a brake fluid leak that could cause a fire.

The brake pressure sensor assembly could leak fluid onto the brake pressure switch, causing a short circuit.

If it shorts, it could overheat, which increases the risk of a fire while driving or parked, the NHTSA said. The agency issued a fire risk warning as part of the recall, which affects the following trucks from the 2019-2024 model year:

4500HD

5500HD

6500HD

If your truck has been recalled, you should not park it inside and instead park away from buildings until the fix has been done.

If the truck was already under recall 23V266, the new repair will also need to be completed.

Dealers will replace the brake pressure switch wire harness for free.

Owners will get two notifications in the mail. One will be sent on July 28 and a second once the fix can be done, the NHTSA said.

If you have a question, call General Motors customer assistance at 866-467-9700. The company’s internal recall number is N242482680.

