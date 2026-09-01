Recall alert: Mangoes sold at select Walmart stores recalled over Salmonella concern

Mangoes sold at Walmart in four states have been recalled.

Panorama Produce is recalling 302 boxes of mangoes sold at select Walmart stores because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

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The company said the recall covers size 9 mangoes distributed in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania from Aug. 10 through Aug. 21, 2026, according to a news release from the Food and Drug Administration.

The mangoes were packaged in a Martina-branded case. Each piece of fruit has a light blue sticker labeled Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico, with a PLU number of 4584 and UPC # 0750(306) 194-8050.

An FDA sampling found Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm, though those mangoes were not distributed into U.S. commerce. Because the recalled mangoes and the sampled mangoes share the same source, Panorama Produce started the recall.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product, the company said.

The company said people should throw away the recalled mangoes or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can email the company.

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