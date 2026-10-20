Recall alert: Lidl recalls gelato over listeria concerns

Gelato
Recall alert Lidl recalled a single lot of Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato over Listeria concerns. (FDA)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Lidl US recalled its Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

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The recall affects a single lot — 085261 — with UPC 4 0564897 22458 and best by MAR/26/2028, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The gelato was sold between July 19 and Oct. 15 in stores in the following states:

  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Georgia
  • Maryland
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Virginia

No illnesses have been reported, but if you have the recalled gelato, you should return it to Lidl for a full refund or throw it away, the FDA said.

For more information, call Lidl at 844-747-5435.

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