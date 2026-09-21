Recall alert: GM recalls Buicks, Chevrolets over rearview camera issue

FILE PHOTO: Buick Envistas are among several models of cars that General Motors has recalled over a rear camera issue.

General Motors issued a recall affecting some Buick and Chevrolet models, all because of a problem with their rearview cameras.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the automaker recalled 306,511 Buick Envistas from the 2024 to 2025 model years. Some 2024 to 2026 Buick Encore GX, Chevrolet Trailblazers and 2025 Chevrolet Trax vehicles were also part of the recall.

The camera can either show a blank or distorted image.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera if necessary. The work will be done at no cost, according to the NHTSA.

Owners should have received letters after Sept. 16 alerting them to the issue, but can contact Cheverlet at 800-222-1020 or Buick at 80-521-7300.

GM’s internal recall number for the issue is A262554900.

Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website for more information.

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