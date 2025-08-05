Recall alert: Freeze-dried fruit sold at Sam’s Club recalled for Listeria contamination

The FDA announced a recall of freeze-dried fruit sold at Sam's Club.

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC issued a recall for Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects 15-count boxes with the UPC code 1 93968 50900 2, distributed between July 1 and July 25, and sold at Sam’s Club retail stores across multiple states, The Food and Drug Administration announced.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The contaminated products were discovered through the company’s internal testing, but no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The products were packaged in foil pouches inside boxes, with lot numbers and expiration dates located on the bottom of the case.

The following lot codes and use-by dates are subject to the recall:

25175, use-by date 06/24/2027

25176, use-by date 06/25/2027

25177, use-by date 06/26/2027

25181, use-by date 06/30/2027

25182, use-by date 07/01/2027

25183, use-by date 07/02/2027

25184, use-by date 07/03/2027

25186, use-by date 07/05/2027

25188, use-by date 07/07/2027

25189, use-by date 07/08/2027

25190, use-by date 07/09/2027

25191, use-by date 07/10/2027

25192, use-by date 07/11/2027

25196, use-by date 07/15/2027

25197, use-by date 07/16/2027

25198, use-by date 07/17/2027

25199, use-by date 07/18/2027

25202, use-by date 07/21/2027

25203, use-by date 07/22/2027

25204, use-by date 07/23/2027

25205, use-by date 07/24/2027

25206, use-by date 07/25/2027

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them and can return them to any Sam’s Club location for a full refund.

The affected products were shipped to distribution centers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions can contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions at 770-387-0451, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

